Olympics-Rowing-Men's four semifinal a/b results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's four semifinal a/b results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Semifinal 2
1.  Britain
Alex Gregory/Mohamed Sbihi/George Nash/Constantine Louloudis            6 minutes 17.13 seconds Q 
2.  Canada
Will Crothers/Tim Schrijver/Conlin McCabe/Kai Langerfeld                 6:20.66 Q                 
3.  Netherlands
Harold Langen/Peter van Schie/Vincent van der Want/Govert Viergever 6:21.04 Q                 
4.  Belarus
Vadzim Lialin/Dzianis Mihal/Mikalai Sharlap/Ihar Pashevich              6:22.46                   
5.  France
Benjamin Lang/Mickael Marteau/Valentin Onfroy/Theophile Onfroy           6:26.94                   
6.  Germany
Maximilian Korge/Max Planer/Anton Braun/Felix Wimberger                 6:35.90                   
Semifinal 1
1.  Australia
William Lockwood/Josh Dunkley-Smith/Joshua Booth/Alexander Hill       6:11.82 Q                 
2.  South Africa
David Hunt/Jonathan Alain Smith/Vincent Anthony Breet/Jake Green   6:15.22 Q                 
3.  Italy
Domenico Montrone/Matteo Castaldo/Matteo Lodo/Giuseppe Vicino             6:16.54 Q                 
4.  U.S.
Henrik Rummel/Matthew Miller/Charlie Cole/Seth Weil                        6:19.08                   
5.  Greece
Dionysios Angelopoulos/Ioannis Tsilis/Georgios Tziallas/Ioannis Christou 6:24.04                   
6.  Russia
Artem Kosov/Anton Zarutski/Vladislav Ryabcev/Nikita Morgachev            6:24.89                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Australia
William Lockwood/Josh Dunkley-Smith/Joshua Booth/Alexander Hill       6 minutes 11.82 seconds 
2.  Britain
Alex Gregory/Mohamed Sbihi/George Nash/Constantine Louloudis            6:17.13                 
3.  South Africa
David Hunt/Jonathan Alain Smith/Vincent Anthony Breet/Jake Green   6:15.22                 
4.  Canada
Will Crothers/Tim Schrijver/Conlin McCabe/Kai Langerfeld                 6:20.66                 
5.  Italy
Domenico Montrone/Matteo Castaldo/Matteo Lodo/Giuseppe Vicino             6:16.54                 
6.  Netherlands
Harold Langen/Peter van Schie/Vincent van der Want/Govert Viergever 6:21.04

