奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五

Olympics-Rowing-Men's single sculls final f results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's single sculls final f result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Kazakhstan
Vladislav Yakovlev 7 minutes 21.61 seconds 
2.  Libya
Alhussein Ghambour      7:41.77

