Olympics-Rowing-Men's single sculls final e results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's single sculls final e result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Zimbabwe
Andrew Peebles            7 minutes 43.98 seconds 
2.  Thailand
Jaruwat Saensuk           7:49.86                 
3.  Tunisia
Mohamed Taieb              7:53.36                 
4.  Ecuador
Bryan Sola Zambrano        7:53.54                 
5.  Venezuela
Jakson Vicent Monasterio 7:57.83                 
6.  Vanuatu
Luigi Teilemb              8:24.67

