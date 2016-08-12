版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Men's lightweight double sculls final b results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's lightweight double sculls final b result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Britain
William Fletcher/Richard Chambers 6 minutes 28.81 seconds 
2.  Italy
Andrea Micheletti/Marcello Miani    6:29.52                 
3.  Germany
Moritz Moos/Jason Osborne         6:32.30                 
4.  Denmark
Mads Rasmussen/Rasmus Quist       6:34.72                 
5.  China
Sun Man/Wang Chunxin                6:40.74                 
6.  Austria
Bernhard Sieber/Paul Sieber       6:42.19

