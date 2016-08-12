版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 20:51 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Men's four final b results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's four final b result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  U.S.
Henrik Rummel/Matthew Miller/Charlie Cole/Seth Weil                        5 minutes 59.20 seconds 
2.  Greece
Dionysios Angelopoulos/Ioannis Tsilis/Georgios Tziallas/Ioannis Christou 6:00.56                 
3.  Belarus
Vadzim Lialin/Dzianis Mihal/Mikalai Sharlap/Ihar Pashevich              6:00.57                 
4.  Russia
Artem Kosov/Anton Zarutski/Vladislav Ryabcev/Nikita Morgachev            6:02.09                 
5.  France
Benjamin Lang/Mickael Marteau/Valentin Onfroy/Theophile Onfroy           6:02.21                 
6.  Germany
Maximilian Korge/Max Planer/Anton Braun/Felix Wimberger                 6:06.24

