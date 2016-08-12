Olympics-Rowing-Men's four final b results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's four final b result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. U.S. Henrik Rummel/Matthew Miller/Charlie Cole/Seth Weil 5 minutes 59.20 seconds 2. Greece Dionysios Angelopoulos/Ioannis Tsilis/Georgios Tziallas/Ioannis Christou 6:00.56 3. Belarus Vadzim Lialin/Dzianis Mihal/Mikalai Sharlap/Ihar Pashevich 6:00.57 4. Russia Artem Kosov/Anton Zarutski/Vladislav Ryabcev/Nikita Morgachev 6:02.09 5. France Benjamin Lang/Mickael Marteau/Valentin Onfroy/Theophile Onfroy 6:02.21 6. Germany Maximilian Korge/Max Planer/Anton Braun/Felix Wimberger 6:06.24
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.