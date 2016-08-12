版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日

Olympics-Rowing-Men's single sculls semifinal a/b results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's single sculls semifinal a/b results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Semifinal 2
1.  New Zealand
Mahe Drysdale        7 minutes 3.70 seconds Q 
2.  Belarus
Stanislau Shcharbachenia 7:06.69 Q                
3.  Belgium
Hannes Obreno            7:06.76 Q                
4.  Britain
Alan Campbell            7:09.54                  
5.  Australia
Rhys Grant             7:14.68                  
6.  Poland
Natan Wegrzycki-Szymczyk  7:15.61                  
Semifinal 1
1.  Czech Republic
Ondrej Synek      6:58.56 Q                
2.  Croatia
Damir Martin             6:59.43 Q                
3.  Cuba
Angel Rodriguez             7:02.65 Q                
4.  Mexico
Juan Carlos Cabrera       7:03.68                  
5.  Egypt
Abdel Samir Elbana         7:13.55                  
6.  Norway
Nils Hoff                 7:39.12

