奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 21:54 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Men's lightweight double sculls final a results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's lightweight double sculls final a result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  France
Pierre Houin/Jeremie Azou             6 minutes 30.70 seconds 
2.  Ireland
Gary O'Donovan/Paul O'Donovan        6:31.23                 
3.  Norway
Kristoffer Brun/Are Strandli          6:31.39                 
4.  South Africa
James Thompson/John Smith       6:33.29                 
5.  U.S.
Joshua Konieczny/Andrew Campbell Jr.    6:35.07                 
6.  Poland
Artur Mikolajczewski/Milosz Jankowski 6:42.00

