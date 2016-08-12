Olympics-Rowing-Men's four final a results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's four final a result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Britain Alex Gregory/Mohamed Sbihi/George Nash/Constantine Louloudis 5 minutes 58.61 seconds 2. Australia William Lockwood/Josh Dunkley-Smith/Joshua Booth/Alexander Hill 6:00.44 3. Italy Domenico Montrone/Matteo Castaldo/Matteo Lodo/Giuseppe Vicino 6:03.85 4. South Africa David Hunt/Jonathan Alain Smith/Vincent Anthony Breet/Jake Green 6:05.80 5. Netherlands Harold Langen/Peter van Schie/Vincent van der Want/Govert Viergever 6:08.38 6. Canada Will Crothers/Tim Schrijver/Conlin McCabe/Kai Langerfeld 6:15.93
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.