奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 22:36 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Men's four final a results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's four final a result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Britain
Alex Gregory/Mohamed Sbihi/George Nash/Constantine Louloudis            5 minutes 58.61 seconds 
2.  Australia
William Lockwood/Josh Dunkley-Smith/Joshua Booth/Alexander Hill       6:00.44                 
3.  Italy
Domenico Montrone/Matteo Castaldo/Matteo Lodo/Giuseppe Vicino             6:03.85                 
4.  South Africa
David Hunt/Jonathan Alain Smith/Vincent Anthony Breet/Jake Green   6:05.80                 
5.  Netherlands
Harold Langen/Peter van Schie/Vincent van der Want/Govert Viergever 6:08.38                 
6.  Canada
Will Crothers/Tim Schrijver/Conlin McCabe/Kai Langerfeld                 6:15.93

