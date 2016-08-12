版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 23:47 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Men's lightweight double sculls final d results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's lightweight double sculls final d result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.  Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China)
Chiu Hin Chun/Tang Chiu Mang 6 minutes 57.95 seconds 
2.  Angola
Andre Matias/Jean-Luc Rasamoelina                  7:01.74

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐