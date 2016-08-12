版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Men's lightweight double sculls final c results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's lightweight double sculls final c result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.  Switzerland
Daniel Wiederkehr/Michael Schmid         6 minutes 42.57 seconds 
2.  Brazil
Xavier Vela Maggi/Willian Karllos Giaretton   6:44.80                 
3.  Japan
Hiroshi Nakano/Hideki Omoto                    6:45.81                 
4.  Turkey
Cem Yilmaz/Huseyin Kandemir                   6:47.06                 
5.  Chile
Felipe Cardenas Morales/Bernardo Guerrero Diaz 6:47.67                 
6.  Cuba
Raul Hernandez Hidalgo/Liosbel Hernandez        6:47.80

