Olympics-Rowing-Men's single sculls semifinal c/d results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's single sculls semifinal c/d results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Semifinal 2
1.  Hungary
Bendeguz Petervari-Molnar 7 minutes 18.88 seconds 
2.  India
Dattu Baban Bhokanal        7:19.02                 
3.  Korea
Kim Dongyong                7:20.10                 
4.  Lithuania
Armandas Kelmelis       7:20.72                 
5.  Peru
Renzo Leon Garcia            7:37.34                 
6.  Iraq
Mohammed Riyadh Jasim        7:48.31                 
Semifinal 1
1.  Uruguay
Jhonatan Esquivel         7:22.98                 
2.  Argentina
Brian Rosso             7:24.65                 
3.  Indonesia
Memo Memo               7:25.60                 
4.  Uzbekistan
Shakhboz Kholmurzaev   7:26.04                 
5.  Algeria
Sid Boudina               7:37.19                 
6.  Paraguay
Arturo Rivarola Trappe   7:41.43

