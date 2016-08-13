版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 20:39 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Men's single sculls final d results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's single sculls final d result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Lithuania
Armandas Kelmelis     7 minutes 0.72 seconds 
2.  Peru
Renzo Leon Garcia          7:02.28                
3.  Iraq
Mohammed Riyadh Jasim      7:03.73                
4.  Uzbekistan
Shakhboz Kholmurzaev 7:04.78                
5.  Algeria
Sid Boudina             7:06.64                
6.  Paraguay
Arturo Rivarola Trappe 7:18.34

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐