Olympics-Rowing-Men's single sculls final c results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's single sculls final c result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  India
Dattu Baban Bhokanal        6 minutes 54.96 seconds 
2.  Hungary
Bendeguz Petervari-Molnar 6:57.75                 
3.  Argentina
Brian Rosso             6:58.58                 
4.  Indonesia
Memo Memo               6:59.44                 
5.  Korea
Kim Dongyong                6:59.72                 
6.  Uruguay
Jhonatan Esquivel         7:13.65

