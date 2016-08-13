版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 21:19 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Men's single sculls final b results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's single sculls final b result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Poland
Natan Wegrzycki-Szymczyk 6 minutes 47.95 seconds 
2.  Mexico
Juan Carlos Cabrera      6:50.02                 
3.  Australia
Rhys Grant            6:51.90                 
4.  Egypt
Abdel Samir Elbana        6:54.94                 
5.  Norway
Nils Hoff                7:02.66                 
6.  Britain
Alan Campbell           DNS

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐