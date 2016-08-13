版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 21:45 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Men's single sculls final a results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's single sculls final a result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  New Zealand
Mahe Drysdale        6 minutes 41.34 seconds 
2.  Croatia
Damir Martin             6:41.34                 
3.  Czech Republic
Ondrej Synek      6:44.10                 
4.  Belgium
Hannes Obreno            6:47.42                 
5.  Belarus
Stanislau Shcharbachenia 6:48.78                 
6.  Cuba
Angel Rodriguez             6:55.90

