Olympics-Rowing-Men's eight final a results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's eight final a result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Britain Scott Durant/Tom Ransley/Andrew Triggs-Hodge/Matthew Gotrel/Pete Reed/Paul Bennett/Matt Langridge/William Satch/Phelan Hill 5 minutes 29.63 seconds 2. Germany Maximilian Munski/Malte Jakschik/Andreas Kuffner/Eric Johannesen/Maximilian Reinelt/Felix Drahotta/Richard Schmidt/Hannes Ocik/Martin Sauer 5:30.96 3. Netherlands Dirk Uittenbogaard/Boaz Meylink/Kaj Hendriks/Boudewijn Roeell/Olivier Siegelaar/Tone Wieten/Mechiel Versluis/Robert Luecken/Peter Wiersum 5:31.59 4. U.S. Sam Dommer/Hans Struzyna/Alexander Karwoski/Glenn Ochal/Stephen Kasprzyk/Michael Di Santo/Robert Munn/Austin Hack/Samuel Ojserkis 5:34.23 5. Poland Zbigniew Schodowski/Mateusz Wilangowski/Krystian Aranowski/Robert Fuchs/Mikolaj Burda/Michal Szpakowski/Marcin Brzezinski/Piotr Juszczak/Daniel Trojanowski 5:34.62 6. New Zealand Thomas Murray/Michael Brake/Shaun Kirkham/Alex Kennedy/Jonathan Wright/Isaac Grainger/Brook Robertson/Stephen Jones/Caleb Shepherd 5:36.64
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.