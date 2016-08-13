版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 22:35 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Men's eight final a results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's eight final a result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Britain
Scott Durant/Tom Ransley/Andrew Triggs-Hodge/Matthew Gotrel/Pete Reed/Paul Bennett/Matt Langridge/William Satch/Phelan Hill                                5 minutes 29.63 seconds 
2.  Germany
Maximilian Munski/Malte Jakschik/Andreas Kuffner/Eric Johannesen/Maximilian Reinelt/Felix Drahotta/Richard Schmidt/Hannes Ocik/Martin Sauer                5:30.96                 
3.  Netherlands
Dirk Uittenbogaard/Boaz Meylink/Kaj Hendriks/Boudewijn Roeell/Olivier Siegelaar/Tone Wieten/Mechiel Versluis/Robert Luecken/Peter Wiersum              5:31.59                 
4.  U.S.
Sam Dommer/Hans Struzyna/Alexander Karwoski/Glenn Ochal/Stephen Kasprzyk/Michael Di Santo/Robert Munn/Austin Hack/Samuel Ojserkis                             5:34.23                 
5.  Poland
Zbigniew Schodowski/Mateusz Wilangowski/Krystian Aranowski/Robert Fuchs/Mikolaj Burda/Michal Szpakowski/Marcin Brzezinski/Piotr Juszczak/Daniel Trojanowski 5:34.62                 
6.  New Zealand
Thomas Murray/Michael Brake/Shaun Kirkham/Alex Kennedy/Jonathan Wright/Isaac Grainger/Brook Robertson/Stephen Jones/Caleb Shepherd                     5:36.64

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐