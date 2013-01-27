Olympics-Beijing rowing silver medallist Nethercott, 35, dies

LONDON Jan 27 Acer Nethercott, who coxed the British men's eight team to an Olympic silver medal in Beijing in 2008, has died at the age of 35.

"It is very sad news," performance director David Tanner told British Rowing's official website (www.britishrowing.org) on Sunday.

"Acer was the top British cox of his time. He had an exceptional period with the GB rowing team."

The cause of death was not disclosed but media reports said Nethercott had been fighting brain cancer. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Sonia Oxley)