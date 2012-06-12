Olympics-Redgrave sees record medal haul for British rowers

LONDON, June 12 British rowers could be set for a record medal haul at the London Olympics, according to five-times gold medallist Steve Redgrave.

The country's most successful oarsman told the laureus.com website that the host nation could expect to do better than ever on the water.

"This team will produce more medals than probably any other rowing team in British history," he declared.

"There are 14 events, we've qualified for 13, and 10 of the teams won medals at the last World Championships. It could be our most successful Olympic rowing team ever."

Britain's previous best haul was also at a home Games, in 1908, when the rowing events were held on the River Thames at Henley and the host nation won eight medals, including four golds.

This year's regatta will be held at Eton Dorney lake, near Windsor.

Britain was the leading rowing nation at the last Olympics in Beijing with two golds, two silvers and two bronzes and rowing is the only sport Britain has won gold in at every Games since 1984.

Redgrave won his five successive gold medals between 1984 and 2000. The Games start on July 27. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)