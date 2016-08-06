版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Women's single sculls heats results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's single sculls heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heat 6
1.  New Zealand
Emma Twigg                    8 minutes 17.02 seconds Q 
2.  Belarus
Ekaterina Karsten                 8:21.21 Q                 
3.  Bermuda
Michelle Pearson                  8:22.15 Q                 
4.  Paraguay
Gabriela Mosqueira               8:27.39                   
5.  Trinidad & Tobago
Felice Chow         8:31.83                   
Heat 5
1.  Austria
Magdalena Lobnig                  8:26.83 Q                 
2.  Czech Republic
Mirka Topinkova Knapkova   8:28.90 Q                 
3.  Nigeria
Chierika Ukogu                    8:35.34 Q                 
4.  Algeria
Amina Rouba                       8:55.09                   
5.  Togo
Akossiwa Ayivon                      9:56.43                   
Heat 4
1.  China
Duan Jingli                         8:18.57 Q                 
2.  Switzerland
Jeannine Gmelin               8:28.10 Q                 
3.  Singapore
Saiyidah Aisyah Mohamed Rafa'ee 8:44.71 Q                 
4.  Taiwan
Huang Yi-Ting                      8:51.74                   
5.  Kazakhstan
Svetlana Germanovich           9:34.15                   
Heat 3
1.  Canada
Carling Zeeman                     8:41.12 Q                 
2.  Ireland
Sanita Puspure                    9:11.45 Q                 
3.  Egypt
Nadia Negm                          9:14.55 Q                 
4.  Thailand
Phuttharaksa Nikree              9:17.95                   
5.  Peru
Camila Valle Granados                9:30.60                   
Heat 2
1.  U.S.
Genevra Stone                        8:29.67 Q                 
2.  Denmark
Fie Udby Erichsen                 8:30.07 Q                 
3.  Lithuania
Lina Saltyte                    8:35.92 Q                 
4.  Iran
Mahsa Javar                          8:39.28                   
5.  Argentina
Lucia Palermo                   8:47.01                   
6.  Indonesia
Dewi Yuliawati                  9:36.10                   
Heat 1
1.  Mexico
Kenia Lechuga Alanis               8:11.44 Q                 
2.  Zimbabwe
Micheen Thornycroft              8:18.88 Q                 
3.  Australia
Kim Brennan                     8:22.82 Q                 
4.  Korea
Kim Yeji                            8:24.79                   
5.  Sweden
Anna Svennung                      8:48.46                   
6.  Bahamas
Emily Morley                      9:22.12                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Mexico
Kenia Lechuga Alanis               8 minutes 11.44 seconds 
2.   New Zealand
Emma Twigg                    8:17.02                 
3.   China
Duan Jingli                         8:18.57                 
4.   Austria
Magdalena Lobnig                  8:26.83                 
5.   U.S.
Genevra Stone                        8:29.67                 
6.   Canada
Carling Zeeman                     8:41.12                 
7.   Zimbabwe
Micheen Thornycroft              8:18.88                 
8.   Belarus
Ekaterina Karsten                 8:21.21                 
9.   Switzerland
Jeannine Gmelin               8:28.10                 
10.  Czech Republic
Mirka Topinkova Knapkova   8:28.90                 
11.  Denmark
Fie Udby Erichsen                 8:30.07                 
12.  Ireland
Sanita Puspure                    9:11.45                 
13.  Bermuda
Michelle Pearson                  8:22.15                 
14.  Australia
Kim Brennan                     8:22.82                 
15.  Nigeria
Chierika Ukogu                    8:35.34                 
16.  Lithuania
Lina Saltyte                    8:35.92                 
17.  Singapore
Saiyidah Aisyah Mohamed Rafa'ee 8:44.71                 
18.  Egypt
Nadia Negm                          9:14.55

