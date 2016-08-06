Olympics-Rowing-Women's single sculls heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's single sculls heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Heat 6 1. New Zealand Emma Twigg 8 minutes 17.02 seconds Q 2. Belarus Ekaterina Karsten 8:21.21 Q 3. Bermuda Michelle Pearson 8:22.15 Q 4. Paraguay Gabriela Mosqueira 8:27.39 5. Trinidad & Tobago Felice Chow 8:31.83 Heat 5 1. Austria Magdalena Lobnig 8:26.83 Q 2. Czech Republic Mirka Topinkova Knapkova 8:28.90 Q 3. Nigeria Chierika Ukogu 8:35.34 Q 4. Algeria Amina Rouba 8:55.09 5. Togo Akossiwa Ayivon 9:56.43 Heat 4 1. China Duan Jingli 8:18.57 Q 2. Switzerland Jeannine Gmelin 8:28.10 Q 3. Singapore Saiyidah Aisyah Mohamed Rafa'ee 8:44.71 Q 4. Taiwan Huang Yi-Ting 8:51.74 5. Kazakhstan Svetlana Germanovich 9:34.15 Heat 3 1. Canada Carling Zeeman 8:41.12 Q 2. Ireland Sanita Puspure 9:11.45 Q 3. Egypt Nadia Negm 9:14.55 Q 4. Thailand Phuttharaksa Nikree 9:17.95 5. Peru Camila Valle Granados 9:30.60 Heat 2 1. U.S. Genevra Stone 8:29.67 Q 2. Denmark Fie Udby Erichsen 8:30.07 Q 3. Lithuania Lina Saltyte 8:35.92 Q 4. Iran Mahsa Javar 8:39.28 5. Argentina Lucia Palermo 8:47.01 6. Indonesia Dewi Yuliawati 9:36.10 Heat 1 1. Mexico Kenia Lechuga Alanis 8:11.44 Q 2. Zimbabwe Micheen Thornycroft 8:18.88 Q 3. Australia Kim Brennan 8:22.82 Q 4. Korea Kim Yeji 8:24.79 5. Sweden Anna Svennung 8:48.46 6. Bahamas Emily Morley 9:22.12 Qualified for Next Round 1. Mexico Kenia Lechuga Alanis 8 minutes 11.44 seconds 2. New Zealand Emma Twigg 8:17.02 3. China Duan Jingli 8:18.57 4. Austria Magdalena Lobnig 8:26.83 5. U.S. Genevra Stone 8:29.67 6. Canada Carling Zeeman 8:41.12 7. Zimbabwe Micheen Thornycroft 8:18.88 8. Belarus Ekaterina Karsten 8:21.21 9. Switzerland Jeannine Gmelin 8:28.10 10. Czech Republic Mirka Topinkova Knapkova 8:28.90 11. Denmark Fie Udby Erichsen 8:30.07 12. Ireland Sanita Puspure 9:11.45 13. Bermuda Michelle Pearson 8:22.15 14. Australia Kim Brennan 8:22.82 15. Nigeria Chierika Ukogu 8:35.34 16. Lithuania Lina Saltyte 8:35.92 17. Singapore Saiyidah Aisyah Mohamed Rafa'ee 8:44.71 18. Egypt Nadia Negm 9:14.55
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.