2016年 8月 6日 星期六

Olympics-Rowing-Women's double sculls heats results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's double sculls heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heat 3
1.  New Zealand
Eve MacFarlane/Zoe Stevenson            7 minutes 14.31 seconds Q 
2.  Australia
Sally Kehoe/Genevieve Horton              7:17.34 Q                 
3.  Greece
Aikaterini Nikolaidou/Sofia Asoumanaki       7:20.64 Q                 
4.  Czech Republic
Kristyna Fleissnerova/Lenka Antosova 7:35.85                   
Heat 2
1.  Poland
Magdalena Fularczyk/Natalia Madaj            7:16.16 Q                 
2.  China
Lyu Yang/Zhu Weiwei                           7:25.19 Q                 
3.  Belarus
Yulia Bichik/Tatsiana Kukhta                7:27.22 Q                 
4.  U.S.
Meghan O'Leary/Ellen Tomek                     7:46.92                   
Heat 1
1.  Lithuania
Donata Vistartaite/Milda Valciukaite      7:04.82 Q                 
2.  Britain
Victoria Thornley/Katherine Grainger        7:05.32 Q                 
3.  France
Helene Lefebvre/Elodie Ravera-Scaramozzino   7:05.65 Q                 
4.  Germany
Marie-Catherine Arnold/Mareike Adams        7:13.49                   
5.  Denmark
Lisbet Jakobsen/Nina Hollensen              7:18.92                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Lithuania
Donata Vistartaite/Milda Valciukaite    7 minutes 4.82 seconds 
2.  New Zealand
Eve MacFarlane/Zoe Stevenson          7:14.31                
3.  Poland
Magdalena Fularczyk/Natalia Madaj          7:16.16                
4.  Britain
Victoria Thornley/Katherine Grainger      7:05.32                
5.  Australia
Sally Kehoe/Genevieve Horton            7:17.34                
6.  China
Lyu Yang/Zhu Weiwei                         7:25.19                
7.  France
Helene Lefebvre/Elodie Ravera-Scaramozzino 7:05.65                
8.  Greece
Aikaterini Nikolaidou/Sofia Asoumanaki     7:20.64                
9.  Belarus
Yulia Bichik/Tatsiana Kukhta              7:27.22

