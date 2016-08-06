Olympics-Rowing-Women's double sculls heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's double sculls heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Heat 3 1. New Zealand Eve MacFarlane/Zoe Stevenson 7 minutes 14.31 seconds Q 2. Australia Sally Kehoe/Genevieve Horton 7:17.34 Q 3. Greece Aikaterini Nikolaidou/Sofia Asoumanaki 7:20.64 Q 4. Czech Republic Kristyna Fleissnerova/Lenka Antosova 7:35.85 Heat 2 1. Poland Magdalena Fularczyk/Natalia Madaj 7:16.16 Q 2. China Lyu Yang/Zhu Weiwei 7:25.19 Q 3. Belarus Yulia Bichik/Tatsiana Kukhta 7:27.22 Q 4. U.S. Meghan O'Leary/Ellen Tomek 7:46.92 Heat 1 1. Lithuania Donata Vistartaite/Milda Valciukaite 7:04.82 Q 2. Britain Victoria Thornley/Katherine Grainger 7:05.32 Q 3. France Helene Lefebvre/Elodie Ravera-Scaramozzino 7:05.65 Q 4. Germany Marie-Catherine Arnold/Mareike Adams 7:13.49 5. Denmark Lisbet Jakobsen/Nina Hollensen 7:18.92 Qualified for Next Round 1. Lithuania Donata Vistartaite/Milda Valciukaite 7 minutes 4.82 seconds 2. New Zealand Eve MacFarlane/Zoe Stevenson 7:14.31 3. Poland Magdalena Fularczyk/Natalia Madaj 7:16.16 4. Britain Victoria Thornley/Katherine Grainger 7:05.32 5. Australia Sally Kehoe/Genevieve Horton 7:17.34 6. China Lyu Yang/Zhu Weiwei 7:25.19 7. France Helene Lefebvre/Elodie Ravera-Scaramozzino 7:05.65 8. Greece Aikaterini Nikolaidou/Sofia Asoumanaki 7:20.64 9. Belarus Yulia Bichik/Tatsiana Kukhta 7:27.22
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.