Olympics-Rowing-Women's quadruple sculls heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's quadruple sculls heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Heat 2 1. Germany Ann-Katrin Thiele/Carina Baer/Julia Lier/Lisa Schmidla 6 minutes 30.86 seconds Q 2. Poland Maria Springwald/Joanna Leszczynska/Agnieszka Kobus/Monika Ciaciuch 6:33.43 3. U.S. Grace Latz/Tracy Eisser/Megan Kalmoe/Adrienne Martelli 6:40.78 Heat 1 1. Ukraine Daryna Verkhogliad/Olena Buryak/Anastasiya Kozhenkova/Ievgeniia Nimchenko 6:35.48 Q 2. Australia Jessica Hall/Kerry Hore/Jennifer Cleary/Maddie Edmunds 6:37.43 3. Netherlands Chantal Achterberg/Nicole Beukers/Inge Janssen/Carline Bouw 6:38.58 4. China Zhang Ling/Jiang Yan/Wang Yuwei/Zhang Xinyue 6:40.21 Qualified for Next Round 1. Germany Ann-Katrin Thiele/Carina Baer/Julia Lier/Lisa Schmidla 6 minutes 30.86 seconds 2. Ukraine Daryna Verkhogliad/Olena Buryak/Anastasiya Kozhenkova/Ievgeniia Nimchenko 6:35.48
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.