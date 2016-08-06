版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Women's quadruple sculls heats results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's quadruple sculls heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heat 2
1.  Germany
Ann-Katrin Thiele/Carina Baer/Julia Lier/Lisa Schmidla                    6 minutes 30.86 seconds Q 
2.  Poland
Maria Springwald/Joanna Leszczynska/Agnieszka Kobus/Monika Ciaciuch        6:33.43                   
3.  U.S.
Grace Latz/Tracy Eisser/Megan Kalmoe/Adrienne Martelli                       6:40.78                   
Heat 1
1.  Ukraine
Daryna Verkhogliad/Olena Buryak/Anastasiya Kozhenkova/Ievgeniia Nimchenko 6:35.48 Q                 
2.  Australia
Jessica Hall/Kerry Hore/Jennifer Cleary/Maddie Edmunds                  6:37.43                   
3.  Netherlands
Chantal Achterberg/Nicole Beukers/Inge Janssen/Carline Bouw           6:38.58                   
4.  China
Zhang Ling/Jiang Yan/Wang Yuwei/Zhang Xinyue                                6:40.21                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Germany
Ann-Katrin Thiele/Carina Baer/Julia Lier/Lisa Schmidla                    6 minutes 30.86 seconds 
2.  Ukraine
Daryna Verkhogliad/Olena Buryak/Anastasiya Kozhenkova/Ievgeniia Nimchenko 6:35.48

