版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 19:49 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Women's quadruple sculls repechage round results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's quadruple sculls repechage round results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Netherlands
Chantal Achterberg/Nicole Beukers/Inge Janssen/Carline Bouw    6 minutes 24.61 seconds Q 
2.  Poland
Maria Springwald/Joanna Leszczynska/Agnieszka Kobus/Monika Ciaciuch 6:25.49 Q                 
3.  China
Zhang Ling/Jiang Yan/Wang Yuwei/Zhang Xinyue                         6:28.49 Q                 
4.  U.S.
Grace Latz/Tracy Eisser/Megan Kalmoe/Adrienne Martelli                6:28.54 Q                 
5.  Australia
Jessica Hall/Kerry Hore/Jennifer Cleary/Maddie Edmunds           6:28.60                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Netherlands
Chantal Achterberg/Nicole Beukers/Inge Janssen/Carline Bouw    6 minutes 24.61 seconds 
2.  Poland
Maria Springwald/Joanna Leszczynska/Agnieszka Kobus/Monika Ciaciuch 6:25.49                 
3.  China
Zhang Ling/Jiang Yan/Wang Yuwei/Zhang Xinyue                         6:28.49                 
4.  U.S.
Grace Latz/Tracy Eisser/Megan Kalmoe/Adrienne Martelli                6:28.54

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐