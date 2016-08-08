版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Women's eight heats results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's eight heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Heat 2
1.  Britain
Katie Greves/Melanie Wilson/Frances Houghton/Polly Swann/Jessica Eddie/Olivia Carnegie-Brown/Karen Bennett/Zoe Lee/Zoe De Toledo                              6 minutes 9.52 seconds Q 
2.  New Zealand
Kayla Pratt/Rebecca Scown/Ruby Tew/Kelsey Bevan/Grace Prendergast/Kerri Gowler/Genevieve Behrent/Emma Dyke/Francie Turner                                 6:12.05                  
3.  Canada
Cristy Nurse/Lisa Roman/Antje Von Seydlitz-Kurzbach/Christine Roper/Lauren Wilkinson/Susanne Grainger/Natalie Mastracci/Caileigh Filmer/Lesley Thompson-Willie 6:12.44                  
Heat 1
1.  U.S.
Emily Regan/Kerry Simmonds/Amanda Polk/Lauren Schmetterling/Tessa Gobbo/Meghan Musnicki/Ellie Logan/Amanda Elmore/Katelin Snyder                                 6:06.34 Q                
2.  Netherlands
Wianka van Dorp/Claudia Belderbos/Lies Rustenburg/Jose van Veen/Elisabeth Hogerwerf/Sophie Souwer/Monica Lanz/Olivia van Rooijen/Ae-Ri Noort              6:14.36                  
3.  Romania
Roxana Cogianu/Ioana Strungaru/Mihaela Petrila/Iuliana Popa/Madalina Beres/Laura Oprea/Adelina Bogus/Andreea Boghian/Daniela Druncea                          6:16.24                  
4.  Australia
Fiona Albert/Jess Morrison/Alexandra Hagan/Meaghan Volker/Molly Goodman/Olympia Aldersey/Lucy Stephan/Charlotte Sutherland/Sarah Banting                    6:22.68                  
Qualified for Next Round
1.  U.S.
Emily Regan/Kerry Simmonds/Amanda Polk/Lauren Schmetterling/Tessa Gobbo/Meghan Musnicki/Ellie Logan/Amanda Elmore/Katelin Snyder    6 minutes 6.34 seconds 
2.  Britain
Katie Greves/Melanie Wilson/Frances Houghton/Polly Swann/Jessica Eddie/Olivia Carnegie-Brown/Karen Bennett/Zoe Lee/Zoe De Toledo 6:09.52

