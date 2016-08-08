版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 21:32 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Women's single sculls repechage round results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's single sculls repechage round results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Heat 3
1.  Sweden
Anna Svennung              7 minutes 46.35 seconds Q 
2.  Paraguay
Gabriela Mosqueira       7:59.32 Q                 
3.  Kazakhstan
Svetlana Germanovich   8:00.42                   
4.  Thailand
Phuttharaksa Nikree      8:07.92                   
5.  Indonesia
Dewi Yuliawati          8:14.81                   
Heat 2
1.  Korea
Kim Yeji                    7:59.59 Q                 
2.  Argentina
Lucia Palermo           8:00.59 Q                 
3.  Taiwan
Huang Yi-Ting              8:01.27                   
4.  Togo
Akossiwa Ayivon              9:04.76                   
Heat 1
1.  Algeria
Amina Rouba               8:04.21 Q                 
2.  Trinidad & Tobago
Felice Chow 8:04.91 Q                 
3.  Iran
Mahsa Javar                  8:06.57                   
4.  Bahamas
Emily Morley              8:22.77                   
5.  Peru
Camila Valle Granados        8:32.66                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Sweden
Anna Svennung              7 minutes 46.35 seconds 
2.  Korea
Kim Yeji                    7:59.59                 
3.  Algeria
Amina Rouba               8:04.21                 
4.  Paraguay
Gabriela Mosqueira       7:59.32                 
5.  Argentina
Lucia Palermo           8:00.59                 
6.  Trinidad & Tobago
Felice Chow 8:04.91

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐