Olympics-Rowing-Women's double sculls repechage round results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's double sculls repechage round results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Germany
Marie-Catherine Arnold/Mareike Adams        7 minutes 0.54 seconds Q 
2.  U.S.
Meghan O'Leary/Ellen Tomek                     7:00.60 Q                
3.  Czech Republic
Kristyna Fleissnerova/Lenka Antosova 7:03.68 Q                
4.  Denmark
Lisbet Jakobsen/Nina Hollensen              7:04.35                  
