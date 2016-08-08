Olympics-Rowing-Women's lightweight double sculls heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's lightweight double sculls heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Heat 4 1. Canada Lindsay Jennerich/Patricia Obee 7 minutes 3.51 seconds Q 2. Poland Weronika Deresz/Martyna Mikolajczak 7:05.02 Q 3. Germany Fini Sturm/Marie-Louise Draeger 7:11.08 4. Chile Josefa Vila Betancurt/Melita Abraham 7:20.63 5. Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China) Lee Yuen Yin/Lee Ka Man 7:29.87 Heat 3 1. South Africa Kirsten McCann/Ursula Grobler 7:07.37 Q 2. Ireland Claire Lambe/Sinead Lynch 7:10.91 Q 3. Brazil Vanessa Cozzi/Fernanda Leal Ferreira 7:20.79 4. Cuba Yislena Hernandez/Licet Hernandez Licea 7:26.43 5. Tunisia Khadija Krimi/Nour El Houda Ettaeib 7:43.33 Heat 2 1. Netherlands Ilse Paulis/Maaike Head 6:57.28 Q 2. New Zealand Sophie Mackenzie/Julia Edward 7:02.01 Q 3. Romania Ionela Lehaci/Gianina Elena Beleaga 7:07.29 4. Japan Ayami Oishi/Chiaki Tomita 7:15.75 5. Vietnam Huyen Ta Thanh/Thi Ly Ho 7:29.91 Heat 1 1. China Huang Wenyi/Pan Feihong 7:00.13 Q 2. Denmark Anne Thomsen/Juliane Elander Rasmussen 7:01.84 Q 3. U.S. Devery Karz/Kathleen Bertko 7:07.37 4. Italy Laura Milani/Valentina Rodini 7:09.12 5. Britain Charlotte Taylor/Katherine Copeland 7:10.25 Qualified for Next Round 1. Netherlands Ilse Paulis/Maaike Head 6 minutes 57.28 seconds 2. China Huang Wenyi/Pan Feihong 7:00.13 3. Canada Lindsay Jennerich/Patricia Obee 7:03.51 4. South Africa Kirsten McCann/Ursula Grobler 7:07.37 5. Denmark Anne Thomsen/Juliane Elander Rasmussen 7:01.84 6. New Zealand Sophie Mackenzie/Julia Edward 7:02.01 7. Poland Weronika Deresz/Martyna Mikolajczak 7:05.02 8. Ireland Claire Lambe/Sinead Lynch 7:10.91
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.