2016年 8月 8日 星期一 22:50 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Women's lightweight double sculls heats results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's lightweight double sculls heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Heat 4
1.  Canada
Lindsay Jennerich/Patricia Obee               7 minutes 3.51 seconds Q 
2.  Poland
Weronika Deresz/Martyna Mikolajczak           7:05.02 Q                
3.  Germany
Fini Sturm/Marie-Louise Draeger              7:11.08                  
4.  Chile
Josefa Vila Betancurt/Melita Abraham           7:20.63                  
5.  Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China)
Lee Yuen Yin/Lee Ka Man 7:29.87                  
Heat 3
1.  South Africa
Kirsten McCann/Ursula Grobler           7:07.37 Q                
2.  Ireland
Claire Lambe/Sinead Lynch                    7:10.91 Q                
3.  Brazil
Vanessa Cozzi/Fernanda Leal Ferreira          7:20.79                  
4.  Cuba
Yislena Hernandez/Licet Hernandez Licea         7:26.43                  
5.  Tunisia
Khadija Krimi/Nour El Houda Ettaeib          7:43.33                  
Heat 2
1.  Netherlands
Ilse Paulis/Maaike Head                  6:57.28 Q                
2.  New Zealand
Sophie Mackenzie/Julia Edward            7:02.01 Q                
3.  Romania
Ionela Lehaci/Gianina Elena Beleaga          7:07.29                  
4.  Japan
Ayami Oishi/Chiaki Tomita                      7:15.75                  
5.  Vietnam
Huyen Ta Thanh/Thi Ly Ho                     7:29.91                  
Heat 1
1.  China
Huang Wenyi/Pan Feihong                        7:00.13 Q                
2.  Denmark
Anne Thomsen/Juliane Elander Rasmussen       7:01.84 Q                
3.  U.S.
Devery Karz/Kathleen Bertko                     7:07.37                  
4.  Italy
Laura Milani/Valentina Rodini                  7:09.12                  
5.  Britain
Charlotte Taylor/Katherine Copeland          7:10.25                  
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Netherlands
Ilse Paulis/Maaike Head            6 minutes 57.28 seconds 
2.  China
Huang Wenyi/Pan Feihong                  7:00.13                 
3.  Canada
Lindsay Jennerich/Patricia Obee         7:03.51                 
4.  South Africa
Kirsten McCann/Ursula Grobler     7:07.37                 
5.  Denmark
Anne Thomsen/Juliane Elander Rasmussen 7:01.84                 
6.  New Zealand
Sophie Mackenzie/Julia Edward      7:02.01                 
7.  Poland
Weronika Deresz/Martyna Mikolajczak     7:05.02                 
8.  Ireland
Claire Lambe/Sinead Lynch              7:10.91

