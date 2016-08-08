版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 00:00 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Women's pair heats results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's pair heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Heat 3
1.  U.S.
Felice Mueller/Grace Luczak             7 minutes 5.14 seconds Q 
2.  Spain
Anna Boada/Aina Cid                    7:12.00 Q                
3.  Poland
Anna Wierzbowska/Maria Wierzbowska    7:12.82 Q                
4.  Italy
Alessandra Patelli/Sara Bertolasi      7:13.06                  
5.  Romania
Madalina Beres/Laura Oprea           7:18.16                  
Heat 2
1.  New Zealand
Genevieve Behrent/Rebecca Scown  7:09.23 Q                
2.  South Africa
Lee-Ann Persse/Kate Christowitz 7:11.29 Q                
3.  China
Zhang Min/Miao Tian                    7:15.66 Q                
4.  France
Noemie Kober/Marie Le Nepvou          7:26.28                  
5.  Belarus
Alena Furman/Ina Nikulina            7:35.23                  
Heat 1
1.  Britain
Helen Glover/Heather Stanning        7:05.05 Q                
2.  Denmark
Hedvig Rasmussen/Anne Andersen       7:05.28 Q                
3.  Germany
Kerstin Hartmann/Kathrin Marchand    7:17.98 Q                
4.  Canada
Jennifer Martins/Nicole Hare          7:22.99                  
5.  Netherlands
Karien Robbers/Aletta Jorritsma  7:23.10                  
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Britain
Helen Glover/Heather Stanning        7 minutes 5.05 seconds 
2.  U.S.
Felice Mueller/Grace Luczak             7:05.14                
3.  New Zealand
Genevieve Behrent/Rebecca Scown  7:09.23                
4.  Denmark
Hedvig Rasmussen/Anne Andersen       7:05.28                
5.  South Africa
Lee-Ann Persse/Kate Christowitz 7:11.29                
6.  Spain
Anna Boada/Aina Cid                    7:12.00                
7.  Poland
Anna Wierzbowska/Maria Wierzbowska    7:12.82                
8.  China
Zhang Min/Miao Tian                    7:15.66                
9.  Germany
Kerstin Hartmann/Kathrin Marchand    7:17.98

