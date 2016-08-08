Olympics-Rowing-Women's pair heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's pair heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Heat 3 1. U.S. Felice Mueller/Grace Luczak 7 minutes 5.14 seconds Q 2. Spain Anna Boada/Aina Cid 7:12.00 Q 3. Poland Anna Wierzbowska/Maria Wierzbowska 7:12.82 Q 4. Italy Alessandra Patelli/Sara Bertolasi 7:13.06 5. Romania Madalina Beres/Laura Oprea 7:18.16 Heat 2 1. New Zealand Genevieve Behrent/Rebecca Scown 7:09.23 Q 2. South Africa Lee-Ann Persse/Kate Christowitz 7:11.29 Q 3. China Zhang Min/Miao Tian 7:15.66 Q 4. France Noemie Kober/Marie Le Nepvou 7:26.28 5. Belarus Alena Furman/Ina Nikulina 7:35.23 Heat 1 1. Britain Helen Glover/Heather Stanning 7:05.05 Q 2. Denmark Hedvig Rasmussen/Anne Andersen 7:05.28 Q 3. Germany Kerstin Hartmann/Kathrin Marchand 7:17.98 Q 4. Canada Jennifer Martins/Nicole Hare 7:22.99 5. Netherlands Karien Robbers/Aletta Jorritsma 7:23.10 Qualified for Next Round 1. Britain Helen Glover/Heather Stanning 7 minutes 5.05 seconds 2. U.S. Felice Mueller/Grace Luczak 7:05.14 3. New Zealand Genevieve Behrent/Rebecca Scown 7:09.23 4. Denmark Hedvig Rasmussen/Anne Andersen 7:05.28 5. South Africa Lee-Ann Persse/Kate Christowitz 7:11.29 6. Spain Anna Boada/Aina Cid 7:12.00 7. Poland Anna Wierzbowska/Maria Wierzbowska 7:12.82 8. China Zhang Min/Miao Tian 7:15.66 9. Germany Kerstin Hartmann/Kathrin Marchand 7:17.98
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.