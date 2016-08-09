Olympics-Rowing-Women's single sculls quarterfinal results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's single sculls quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Quarterfinal 4 1. Australia Kim Brennan 7 minutes 26.86 seconds Q 2. China Duan Jingli 7:27.88 Q 3. Belarus Ekaterina Karsten 7:28.03 Q 4. Ireland Sanita Puspure 7:28.68 5. Lithuania Lina Saltyte 7:38.39 6. Argentina Lucia Palermo 7:56.61 Quarterfinal 3 1. Denmark Fie Udby Erichsen 7:33.24 Q 2. Canada Carling Zeeman 7:34.00 Q 3. Bermuda Michelle Pearson 7:34.00 Q 4. Zimbabwe Micheen Thornycroft 7:34.38 5. Nigeria Chierika Ukogu 7:54.00 6. Algeria Amina Rouba 8:21.00 Quarterfinal 2 1. U.S. Genevra Stone 7:27.04 Q 2. Switzerland Jeannine Gmelin 7:29.66 Q 3. Austria Magdalena Lobnig 7:35.37 Q 4. Sweden Anna Svennung 7:38.07 5. Trinidad & Tobago Felice Chow 8:02.53 6. Egypt Nadia Negm 8:25.75 Quarterfinal 1 1. New Zealand Emma Twigg 7:31.79 Q 2. Czech Republic Mirka Topinkova Knapkova 7:37.04 Q 3. Mexico Kenia Lechuga Alanis 7:44.11 Q 4. Korea Kim Yeji 7:51.80 5. Paraguay Gabriela Mosqueira 7:54.49 6. Singapore Saiyidah Aisyah Mohamed Rafa'ee 7:56.00 Qualified for Next Round 1. Australia Kim Brennan 7 minutes 26.86 seconds 2. U.S. Genevra Stone 7:27.04 3. New Zealand Emma Twigg 7:31.79 4. Denmark Fie Udby Erichsen 7:33.24 5. China Duan Jingli 7:27.88 6. Switzerland Jeannine Gmelin 7:29.66 7. Zimbabwe Micheen Thornycroft 7:34.00 8. Czech Republic Mirka Topinkova Knapkova 7:37.04 9. Belarus Ekaterina Karsten 7:28.03 10. Canada Carling Zeeman 7:34.00 11. Austria Magdalena Lobnig 7:35.37 12. Mexico Kenia Lechuga Alanis 7:44.11
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.