版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 20:55 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Women's single sculls quarterfinal results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's single sculls quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Quarterfinal 4
1.  Australia
Kim Brennan                     7 minutes 26.86 seconds Q 
2.  China
Duan Jingli                         7:27.88 Q                 
3.  Belarus
Ekaterina Karsten                 7:28.03 Q                 
4.  Ireland
Sanita Puspure                    7:28.68                   
5.  Lithuania
Lina Saltyte                    7:38.39                   
6.  Argentina
Lucia Palermo                   7:56.61                   
Quarterfinal 3
1.  Denmark
Fie Udby Erichsen                 7:33.24 Q                 
2.  Canada
Carling Zeeman                     7:34.00 Q                 
3.  Bermuda
Michelle Pearson                  7:34.00 Q                 
4.  Zimbabwe
Micheen Thornycroft              7:34.38                   
5.  Nigeria
Chierika Ukogu                    7:54.00                   
6.  Algeria
Amina Rouba                       8:21.00                   
Quarterfinal 2
1.  U.S.
Genevra Stone                        7:27.04 Q                 
2.  Switzerland
Jeannine Gmelin               7:29.66 Q                 
3.  Austria
Magdalena Lobnig                  7:35.37 Q                 
4.  Sweden
Anna Svennung                      7:38.07                   
5.  Trinidad & Tobago
Felice Chow         8:02.53                   
6.  Egypt
Nadia Negm                          8:25.75                   
Quarterfinal 1
1.  New Zealand
Emma Twigg                    7:31.79 Q                 
2.  Czech Republic
Mirka Topinkova Knapkova   7:37.04 Q                 
3.  Mexico
Kenia Lechuga Alanis               7:44.11 Q                 
4.  Korea
Kim Yeji                            7:51.80                   
5.  Paraguay
Gabriela Mosqueira               7:54.49                   
6.  Singapore
Saiyidah Aisyah Mohamed Rafa'ee 7:56.00                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Australia
Kim Brennan                   7 minutes 26.86 seconds 
2.   U.S.
Genevra Stone                      7:27.04                 
3.   New Zealand
Emma Twigg                  7:31.79                 
4.   Denmark
Fie Udby Erichsen               7:33.24                 
5.   China
Duan Jingli                       7:27.88                 
6.   Switzerland
Jeannine Gmelin             7:29.66                 
7.   Zimbabwe
Micheen Thornycroft            7:34.00                 
8.   Czech Republic
Mirka Topinkova Knapkova 7:37.04                 
9.   Belarus
Ekaterina Karsten               7:28.03                 
10.  Canada
Carling Zeeman                   7:34.00                 
11.  Austria
Magdalena Lobnig                7:35.37                 
12.  Mexico
Kenia Lechuga Alanis             7:44.11

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐