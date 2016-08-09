Olympics-Rowing-Women's double sculls semifinal a/b results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's double sculls semifinal a/b results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Semifinal 2 1. Poland Magdalena Fularczyk/Natalia Madaj 6 minutes 50.63 seconds Q 2. Britain Victoria Thornley/Katherine Grainger 6:52.47 Q 3. France Helene Lefebvre/Elodie Ravera-Scaramozzino 6:54.34 Q 4. Australia Sally Kehoe/Genevieve Horton 6:55.37 5. Belarus Yulia Bichik/Tatsiana Kukhta 6:57.64 6. Czech Republic Kristyna Fleissnerova/Lenka Antosova 7:03.79 Semifinal 1 1. Greece Aikaterini Nikolaidou/Sofia Asoumanaki 6:51.99 Q 2. Lithuania Donata Vistartaite/Milda Valciukaite 6:52.46 Q 3. U.S. Meghan O'Leary/Ellen Tomek 6:52.92 Q 4. New Zealand Eve MacFarlane/Zoe Stevenson 6:52.97 5. Germany Marie-Catherine Arnold/Mareike Adams 6:58.70 6. China Lyu Yang/Zhu Weiwei 7:05.31 Qualified for Next Round 1. Poland Magdalena Fularczyk/Natalia Madaj 6 minutes 50.63 seconds 2. Greece Aikaterini Nikolaidou/Sofia Asoumanaki 6:51.99 3. Lithuania Donata Vistartaite/Milda Valciukaite 6:52.46 4. Britain Victoria Thornley/Katherine Grainger 6:52.47 5. U.S. Meghan O'Leary/Ellen Tomek 6:52.92 6. France Helene Lefebvre/Elodie Ravera-Scaramozzino 6:54.34
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.