Olympics-Rowing-Women's double sculls semifinal a/b results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's double sculls semifinal a/b results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Semifinal 2
1.  Poland
Magdalena Fularczyk/Natalia Madaj            6 minutes 50.63 seconds Q 
2.  Britain
Victoria Thornley/Katherine Grainger        6:52.47 Q                 
3.  France
Helene Lefebvre/Elodie Ravera-Scaramozzino   6:54.34 Q                 
4.  Australia
Sally Kehoe/Genevieve Horton              6:55.37                   
5.  Belarus
Yulia Bichik/Tatsiana Kukhta                6:57.64                   
6.  Czech Republic
Kristyna Fleissnerova/Lenka Antosova 7:03.79                   
Semifinal 1
1.  Greece
Aikaterini Nikolaidou/Sofia Asoumanaki       6:51.99 Q                 
2.  Lithuania
Donata Vistartaite/Milda Valciukaite      6:52.46 Q                 
3.  U.S.
Meghan O'Leary/Ellen Tomek                     6:52.92 Q                 
4.  New Zealand
Eve MacFarlane/Zoe Stevenson            6:52.97                   
5.  Germany
Marie-Catherine Arnold/Mareike Adams        6:58.70                   
6.  China
Lyu Yang/Zhu Weiwei                           7:05.31                   
