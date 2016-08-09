版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Women's pair repechage round results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's pair repechage round results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Romania
Madalina Beres/Laura Oprea          7 minutes 55.25 seconds Q 
2.  Italy
Alessandra Patelli/Sara Bertolasi     7:58.89 Q                 
3.  France
Noemie Kober/Marie Le Nepvou         7:59.44 Q                 
4.  Canada
Jennifer Martins/Nicole Hare         8:01.09                   
5.  Netherlands
Karien Robbers/Aletta Jorritsma 8:03.07                   
6.  Belarus
Alena Furman/Ina Nikulina           8:07.16                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Romania
Madalina Beres/Laura Oprea      7 minutes 55.25 seconds 
2.  Italy
Alessandra Patelli/Sara Bertolasi 7:58.89                 
3.  France
Noemie Kober/Marie Le Nepvou     7:59.44

