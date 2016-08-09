版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 22:41 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Women's lightweight double sculls repechage round results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's lightweight double sculls repechage round results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Heat 2
1.  Romania
Ionela Lehaci/Gianina Elena Beleaga          8 minutes 0.47 seconds Q 
2.  Germany
Fini Sturm/Marie-Louise Draeger              8:02.28 Q                
3.  Italy
Laura Milani/Valentina Rodini                  8:03.03                  
4.  Vietnam
Huyen Ta Thanh/Thi Ly Ho                     8:19.79                  
5.  Cuba
Yislena Hernandez/Licet Hernandez Licea         8:22.05                  
6.  Tunisia
Khadija Krimi/Nour El Houda Ettaeib          8:33.49                  
Heat 1
1.  U.S.
Devery Karz/Kathleen Bertko                     7:58.90 Q                
2.  Japan
Ayami Oishi/Chiaki Tomita                      8:00.50 Q                
3.  Britain
Charlotte Taylor/Katherine Copeland          8:05.70                  
4.  Chile
Josefa Vila Betancurt/Melita Abraham           8:11.97                  
5.  Brazil
Vanessa Cozzi/Fernanda Leal Ferreira          8:15.53                  
6.  Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China)
Lee Yuen Yin/Lee Ka Man 8:20.96                  
Qualified for Next Round
1.  U.S.
Devery Karz/Kathleen Bertko            7 minutes 58.90 seconds 
2.  Romania
Ionela Lehaci/Gianina Elena Beleaga 8:00.47                 
3.  Japan
Ayami Oishi/Chiaki Tomita             8:00.50                 
4.  Germany
Fini Sturm/Marie-Louise Draeger     8:02.28

