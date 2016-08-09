Olympics-Rowing-Women's lightweight double sculls repechage round results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's lightweight double sculls repechage round results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Heat 2 1. Romania Ionela Lehaci/Gianina Elena Beleaga 8 minutes 0.47 seconds Q 2. Germany Fini Sturm/Marie-Louise Draeger 8:02.28 Q 3. Italy Laura Milani/Valentina Rodini 8:03.03 4. Vietnam Huyen Ta Thanh/Thi Ly Ho 8:19.79 5. Cuba Yislena Hernandez/Licet Hernandez Licea 8:22.05 6. Tunisia Khadija Krimi/Nour El Houda Ettaeib 8:33.49 Heat 1 1. U.S. Devery Karz/Kathleen Bertko 7:58.90 Q 2. Japan Ayami Oishi/Chiaki Tomita 8:00.50 Q 3. Britain Charlotte Taylor/Katherine Copeland 8:05.70 4. Chile Josefa Vila Betancurt/Melita Abraham 8:11.97 5. Brazil Vanessa Cozzi/Fernanda Leal Ferreira 8:15.53 6. Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China) Lee Yuen Yin/Lee Ka Man 8:20.96 Qualified for Next Round 1. U.S. Devery Karz/Kathleen Bertko 7 minutes 58.90 seconds 2. Romania Ionela Lehaci/Gianina Elena Beleaga 8:00.47 3. Japan Ayami Oishi/Chiaki Tomita 8:00.50 4. Germany Fini Sturm/Marie-Louise Draeger 8:02.28
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.