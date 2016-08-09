版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 00:01 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Women's single sculls semifinal e/f results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's single sculls semifinal e/f results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Semifinal 2
1.  Kazakhstan
Svetlana Germanovich 8 minutes 29.18 seconds 
2.  Indonesia
Dewi Yuliawati        8:39.95                 
3.  Bahamas
Emily Morley            8:46.09                 
4.  Togo
Akossiwa Ayivon            9:25.60                 
Semifinal 1
1.  Taiwan
Huang Yi-Ting            8:38.21                 
2.  Iran
Mahsa Javar                8:45.54                 
3.  Thailand
Phuttharaksa Nikree    8:51.99                 
4.  Peru
Camila Valle Granados      9:11.91

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐