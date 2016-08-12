版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Women's single sculls final f results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's single sculls final f result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Peru
Camila Valle Granados 9 minutes 18.24 seconds 
2.  Togo
Akossiwa Ayivon       9:54.54

