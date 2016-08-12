版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 20:14 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Women's single sculls final e results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's single sculls final e result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Taiwan
Huang Yi-Ting            8 minutes 34.53 seconds 
2.  Kazakhstan
Svetlana Germanovich 8:38.25                 
3.  Thailand
Phuttharaksa Nikree    8:41.34                 
4.  Iran
Mahsa Javar                8:43.34                 
5.  Indonesia
Dewi Yuliawati        8:44.54                 
6.  Bahamas
Emily Morley            8:56.36

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐