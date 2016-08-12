版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Women's lightweight double sculls final b results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's lightweight double sculls final b result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Poland
Weronika Deresz/Martyna Mikolajczak     7 minutes 24.34 seconds 
2.  Romania
Ionela Lehaci/Gianina Elena Beleaga    7:24.61                 
3.  Denmark
Anne Thomsen/Juliane Elander Rasmussen 7:27.36                 
4.  U.S.
Devery Karz/Kathleen Bertko               7:29.96                 
5.  Germany
Fini Sturm/Marie-Louise Draeger        7:32.73                 
6.  Japan
Ayami Oishi/Chiaki Tomita                7:42.87

