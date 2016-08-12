版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Women's pair final b results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's pair final b result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  China
Zhang Min/Miao Tian                 7 minutes 17.12 seconds 
2.  Germany
Kerstin Hartmann/Kathrin Marchand 7:18.57                 
3.  Romania
Madalina Beres/Laura Oprea        7:19.63                 
4.  Poland
Anna Wierzbowska/Maria Wierzbowska 7:21.53                 
5.  Italy
Alessandra Patelli/Sara Bertolasi   7:24.51                 
6.  France
Noemie Kober/Marie Le Nepvou       7:26.55

