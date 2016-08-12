版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 21:41 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Women's lightweight double sculls final a results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's lightweight double sculls final a result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Netherlands
Ilse Paulis/Maaike Head        7 minutes 4.73 seconds 
2.  Canada
Lindsay Jennerich/Patricia Obee     7:05.88                
3.  China
Huang Wenyi/Pan Feihong              7:06.49                
4.  New Zealand
Sophie Mackenzie/Julia Edward  7:10.61                
5.  South Africa
Kirsten McCann/Ursula Grobler 7:11.26                
6.  Ireland
Claire Lambe/Sinead Lynch          7:13.09

