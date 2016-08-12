版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Women's single sculls semifinal a/b results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's single sculls semifinal a/b results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Semifinal 2
1.  China
Duan Jingli                       7 minutes 43.97 seconds Q 
2.  U.S.
Genevra Stone                      7:44.56 Q                 
3.  Austria
Magdalena Lobnig                7:45.48 Q                 
4.  Czech Republic
Mirka Topinkova Knapkova 7:47.53                   
5.  Belarus
Ekaterina Karsten               7:48.89                   
6.  Denmark
Fie Udby Erichsen               8:08.65                   
Semifinal 1
1.  Australia
Kim Brennan                   7:47.88 Q                 
2.  New Zealand
Emma Twigg                  7:48.20 Q                 
3.  Switzerland
Jeannine Gmelin             7:49.83 Q                 
4.  Canada
Carling Zeeman                   7:54.07                   
5.  Zimbabwe
Micheen Thornycroft            8:00.53                   
6.  Mexico
Kenia Lechuga Alanis             8:14.76                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.  China
Duan Jingli           7 minutes 43.97 seconds 
2.  Australia
Kim Brennan       7:47.88                 
3.  U.S.
Genevra Stone          7:44.56                 
4.  New Zealand
Emma Twigg      7:48.20                 
5.  Austria
Magdalena Lobnig    7:45.48                 
6.  Switzerland
Jeannine Gmelin 7:49.83

