版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 22:15 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Women's pair final a results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's pair final a result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Britain
Helen Glover/Heather Stanning        7 minutes 18.29 seconds 
2.  New Zealand
Genevieve Behrent/Rebecca Scown  7:19.53                 
3.  Denmark
Hedvig Rasmussen/Anne Andersen       7:20.71                 
4.  U.S.
Felice Mueller/Grace Luczak             7:24.77                 
5.  South Africa
Lee-Ann Persse/Kate Christowitz 7:28.50                 
6.  Spain
Anna Boada/Aina Cid                    7:35.22

