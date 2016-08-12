Olympics-Rowing-Women's pair final a results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's pair final a result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Britain Helen Glover/Heather Stanning 7 minutes 18.29 seconds 2. New Zealand Genevieve Behrent/Rebecca Scown 7:19.53 3. Denmark Hedvig Rasmussen/Anne Andersen 7:20.71 4. U.S. Felice Mueller/Grace Luczak 7:24.77 5. South Africa Lee-Ann Persse/Kate Christowitz 7:28.50 6. Spain Anna Boada/Aina Cid 7:35.22
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.