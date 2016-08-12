版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 23:17 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Women's lightweight double sculls final d results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's lightweight double sculls final d result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Cuba
Yislena Hernandez/Licet Hernandez Licea 7 minutes 50.21 seconds 
2.  Tunisia
Khadija Krimi/Nour El Houda Ettaeib  7:56.26

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐