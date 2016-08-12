版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 00:01 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Women's lightweight double sculls final c results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's lightweight double sculls final c result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Italy
Laura Milani/Valentina Rodini                  7 minutes 36.64 seconds 
2.  Britain
Charlotte Taylor/Katherine Copeland          7:37.89                 
3.  Brazil
Vanessa Cozzi/Fernanda Leal Ferreira          7:44.78                 
4.  Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China)
Lee Yuen Yin/Lee Ka Man 7:46.85                 
5.  Chile
Josefa Vila Betancurt/Melita Abraham           7:46.99                 
6.  Vietnam
Huyen Ta Thanh/Thi Ly Ho                     DNS

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐