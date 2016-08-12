版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Women's single sculls semifinal c/d results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's single sculls semifinal c/d results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
Semifinal 2
1.  Ireland
Sanita Puspure                    7 minutes 53.48 seconds 
2.  Bermuda
Michelle Pearson                  8:05.78                 
3.  Argentina
Lucia Palermo                   8:15.42                 
4.  Trinidad & Tobago
Felice Chow         8:20.07                 
5.  Paraguay
Gabriela Mosqueira               8:22.84                 
6.  Egypt
Nadia Negm                          8:39.50                 
Semifinal 1
1.  Lithuania
Lina Saltyte                    7:55.57                 
2.  Sweden
Anna Svennung                      8:00.41                 
3.  Korea
Kim Yeji                            8:12.58                 
4.  Nigeria
Chierika Ukogu                    8:18.55                 
5.  Algeria
Amina Rouba                       8:22.34                 
6.  Singapore
Saiyidah Aisyah Mohamed Rafa'ee 8:22.45

