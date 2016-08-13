版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 20:50 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Women's single sculls final d results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's single sculls final d result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Paraguay
Gabriela Mosqueira               7 minutes 44.62 seconds 
2.  Nigeria
Chierika Ukogu                    7:44.76                 
3.  Algeria
Amina Rouba                       7:46.55                 
4.  Trinidad & Tobago
Felice Chow         7:50.23                 
5.  Singapore
Saiyidah Aisyah Mohamed Rafa'ee 7:55.73                 
6.  Egypt
Nadia Negm                          8:09.47

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐