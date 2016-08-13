版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 21:10 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Women's single sculls final c results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's single sculls final c result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Ireland
Sanita Puspure   7 minutes 27.60 seconds 
2.  Lithuania
Lina Saltyte   7:30.38                 
3.  Sweden
Anna Svennung     7:32.54                 
4.  Bermuda
Michelle Pearson 7:34.41                 
5.  Argentina
Lucia Palermo  7:50.59                 
6.  Korea
Kim Yeji           7:52.68

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐