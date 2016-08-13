版本:
Olympics-Rowing-Women's single sculls final b results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's single sculls final b result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Czech Republic
Mirka Topinkova Knapkova 7 minutes 22.86 seconds 
2.  Belarus
Ekaterina Karsten               7:25.03                 
3.  Denmark
Fie Udby Erichsen               7:25.13                 
4.  Canada
Carling Zeeman                   7:28.62                 
5.  Zimbabwe
Micheen Thornycroft            7:30.57                 
6.  Mexico
Kenia Lechuga Alanis             7:40.39

