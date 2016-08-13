版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 21:55 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Women's single sculls final a results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's single sculls final a result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Australia
Kim Brennan       7 minutes 21.54 seconds 
2.  U.S.
Genevra Stone          7:22.92                 
3.  China
Duan Jingli           7:24.13                 
4.  New Zealand
Emma Twigg      7:24.48                 
5.  Switzerland
Jeannine Gmelin 7:29.69                 
6.  Austria
Magdalena Lobnig    7:34.86

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐