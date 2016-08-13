版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 22:15 BJT

Olympics-Rowing-Women's eight final a results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's eight final a result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  U.S.
Emily Regan/Kerry Simmonds/Amanda Polk/Lauren Schmetterling/Tessa Gobbo/Meghan Musnicki/Ellie Logan/Amanda Elmore/Katelin Snyder                                 6 minutes 1.49 seconds 
2.  Britain
Katie Greves/Melanie Wilson/Frances Houghton/Polly Swann/Jessica Eddie/Olivia Carnegie-Brown/Karen Bennett/Zoe Lee/Zoe De Toledo                              6:03.98                
3.  Romania
Roxana Cogianu/Ioana Strungaru/Mihaela Petrila/Iuliana Popa/Madalina Beres/Laura Oprea/Adelina Bogus/Andreea Boghian/Daniela Druncea                          6:04.10                
4.  New Zealand
Kayla Pratt/Rebecca Scown/Ruby Tew/Kelsey Bevan/Grace Prendergast/Kerri Gowler/Genevieve Behrent/Emma Dyke/Francie Turner                                 6:05.48                
5.  Canada
Cristy Nurse/Lisa Roman/Antje Von Seydlitz-Kurzbach/Christine Roper/Lauren Wilkinson/Susanne Grainger/Natalie Mastracci/Caileigh Filmer/Lesley Thompson-Willie 6:06.04                
6.  Netherlands
Wianka van Dorp/Claudia Belderbos/Lies Rustenburg/Jose van Veen/Elisabeth Hogerwerf/Sophie Souwer/Monica Lanz/Olivia van Rooijen/Ae-Ri Noort              6:08.37

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐