Olympics-Rowing-Women's eight final a results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing women's eight final a result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. U.S. Emily Regan/Kerry Simmonds/Amanda Polk/Lauren Schmetterling/Tessa Gobbo/Meghan Musnicki/Ellie Logan/Amanda Elmore/Katelin Snyder 6 minutes 1.49 seconds 2. Britain Katie Greves/Melanie Wilson/Frances Houghton/Polly Swann/Jessica Eddie/Olivia Carnegie-Brown/Karen Bennett/Zoe Lee/Zoe De Toledo 6:03.98 3. Romania Roxana Cogianu/Ioana Strungaru/Mihaela Petrila/Iuliana Popa/Madalina Beres/Laura Oprea/Adelina Bogus/Andreea Boghian/Daniela Druncea 6:04.10 4. New Zealand Kayla Pratt/Rebecca Scown/Ruby Tew/Kelsey Bevan/Grace Prendergast/Kerri Gowler/Genevieve Behrent/Emma Dyke/Francie Turner 6:05.48 5. Canada Cristy Nurse/Lisa Roman/Antje Von Seydlitz-Kurzbach/Christine Roper/Lauren Wilkinson/Susanne Grainger/Natalie Mastracci/Caileigh Filmer/Lesley Thompson-Willie 6:06.04 6. Netherlands Wianka van Dorp/Claudia Belderbos/Lies Rustenburg/Jose van Veen/Elisabeth Hogerwerf/Sophie Souwer/Monica Lanz/Olivia van Rooijen/Ae-Ri Noort 6:08.37
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.