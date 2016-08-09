版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 03:57 BJT

UPDATE 4-Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Men's Pool B results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's rugby sevens Pool B results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
South Africa 26 France 0   
Australia    26 Spain  12  
South Africa 24 Spain  0   
Australia    14 France 31  
STANDINGS 
                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. South Africa 2 2 0 0 50 0  6   
2. Australia    2 1 0 1 40 43 4   
3. France       2 1 0 1 31 40 4   
4. Spain        2 0 0 2 12 50 2   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
France       v Spain     (1400)  
South Africa v Australia (1430)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐