奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:00 BJT

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Men's Pool C results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's rugby sevens Pool C results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
New Zealand   28 Kenya 5   
Great Britain 21 Japan 19  
New Zealand   12 Japan 14  
Great Britain 31 Kenya 7   
STANDINGS 
                 P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Great Britain 2 2 0 0 52 26 6   
2. New Zealand   2 1 0 1 40 19 4   
3. Japan         2 1 0 1 33 33 4   
4. Kenya         2 0 0 2 12 59 2   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Kenya       v Japan         (1500)  
New Zealand v Great Britain (1530)

