UPDATE 3-Olympics-Rugby Sevens-Men's Pool A results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's rugby sevens Pool A results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Fiji 21 Argentina 14  
U.S. 26 Brazil    0   
Fiji 40 Brazil    12  
U.S. 14 Argentina 17  
STANDINGS 
             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Fiji      2 2 0 0 61 26 6   
2. U.S.      2 1 0 1 40 17 4   
3. Argentina 2 1 0 1 31 35 4   
4. Brazil    2 0 0 2 12 66 2   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Argentina v Brazil (1600)  
Fiji      v U.S.   (1630)

